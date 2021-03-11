District all set to have 26 new OOAT clinics

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

The district is all set to have 26 new Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics as the Bhagwant Mann-led state government has approved the setting up of these additional clinics to cater to the needs of maximum drug-addicted patients. The district now has a total of 37 OOAT clinics (11 had been previously set up) and in the existing 11 clinics, as many as 16,000 patients had been registered. Notably, the OOAT programme was started in the state in 2018.

Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said these new centres would boost the district administration’s efforts manifold, to combat the drug menace by providing treatment to affected people near their homes. Soliciting people’s support in making Punjab Government’s anti-drug drive a massive success in Jalandhar, Thori urged drug-addict patients to join hands with the state government through maximum registration at these new centers. He categorically mentioned that the war against drugs could never be won without the equal participation of people, hence each and every single individual should come forward and make their contribution in these efforts.

The DC said earlier a total of 11 OOAT clinics were functional in the district and with opening of these new centers, the total strength of clinics would rise to 37. The new centers would be set up at Bhogpur, Randhawa Masandan, Chitti, Rupewali, Dosanjh Kalan, Barapind, Bilga, Jamsher, Jandiala, Bundala, Mehatpur, Shankar, Malian Kalan, Talwan, Dada Colony, Khurla Kingra, Bhargo Camp, PHC Maqsudan, Dhanowali, Garha, Kazi Mandi, Basti Danishmanda, Aman Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, Basti Nau, and Community Health Centre PAP. The DC also directed the health officials to launch a mammoth drive against drugs by roping in people residing nearby above mentioned localities so that these centres witness massive footfall.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Jyoti Sharma said modalities are underway to open new centers with training being imparted on staff members selected for these centers. The existing 11 OOAT clinics have so far registered over 16,000 patients since commencement in the district whereas these new centers would reinforce this strength to a great extent.