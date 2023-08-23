District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

In a demonstration of solidarity, members of the District Bar Association (DBA) observed a ‘No Work Day’ today to protest against what they claimed to be the unlawful detention of a lawyer couple.

Detention baseless, says DBA panel Under the leadership of advocate Aditya Jain, president of the District Bar Association, Jalandhar, a meeting was convened last evening. It centred on the detention of advocates Raman Sondhi and Samriti Sondhi by officials from the Navi Baradari police station. The executive committee of the DBA expressed concern over the matter, considering the detention to be baseless and devoid of any legal justification.

The advocates submitted a memorandum to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal, urging swift action against the officials involved in the alleged incident.

The members claimed the situation was alarming as the detained members were taken into custody without any apparent case or reason.

Condemning the alleged action of the police as a blatant violation of justice, the DBA members denounced the incident. To express their objection, the DBA unanimously resolved to observe a ‘No Work Day’ on Tuesday. They made an appeal to CP Chahal to look into the matter.

“This resolute stance taken by the DBA highlights our commitment to upholding the principles of justice and demanding accountability from law enforcement agencies,” they said.