District Bar Association stages protest march in Hoshiarpur

Opposition is growing against the proposal to include certain villages of Garhshankar constituency in Hoshiarpur district within the newly formed district of Sri Anandpur Sahib.

In protest, the office-bearers and members of the District Bar Association, led by president and advocate PS Ghuman, took out a protest march today to the residences of MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and MLA Dr Ishank Kumar from Chabbewal constituency. The lawyers raised slogans against the government and later handed over a demand letter to the MLA.

Advocate Ghuman said, “Although Sri Anandpur Sahib should certainly be made a district, we strongly oppose merging any part of Hoshiarpur district with it. Hoshiarpur should not be further reduced to create a new district. If the government wishes, Rupnagar district could instead be renamed Sri Anandpur Sahib.”

He added that when a movement becomes a mass movement, it can compel the government to reconsider its decisions. “If the government does not withdraw its decision to divide Hoshiarpur district, our struggle will be intensified,” he warned.

After receiving the memorandum, MLA Dr Ishank Kumar stated, “I stand completely with the people of Hoshiarpur. So far, nothing has come to my notice indicating that any part of Hoshiarpur district will be separated to create the new district.”

Those present included advocates Navjinder Singh Bedi, RP Dhir, Gurbir Singh Chautala, Vikram Singh, Ranjit Kumar, BK Menon, PS Riar, Puneetinder Kang, Akasdeep Singh, Arvinder Agnihotri, Kartik, Abhinav Mahindru and other members of the legal fraternity.