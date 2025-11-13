DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / District Bar Association stages protest march in Hoshiarpur

District Bar Association stages protest march in Hoshiarpur

Opposes inclusion of villages in newly-formed Anandpur Sahib district

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:01 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lawyers during a protest march in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Opposition is growing against the proposal to include certain villages of Garhshankar constituency in Hoshiarpur district within the newly formed district of Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Advertisement

In protest, the office-bearers and members of the District Bar Association, led by president and advocate PS Ghuman, took out a protest march today to the residences of MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and MLA Dr Ishank Kumar from Chabbewal constituency. The lawyers raised slogans against the government and later handed over a demand letter to the MLA.

Advertisement

Advocate Ghuman said, “Although Sri Anandpur Sahib should certainly be made a district, we strongly oppose merging any part of Hoshiarpur district with it. Hoshiarpur should not be further reduced to create a new district. If the government wishes, Rupnagar district could instead be renamed Sri Anandpur Sahib.”

Advertisement

He added that when a movement becomes a mass movement, it can compel the government to reconsider its decisions. “If the government does not withdraw its decision to divide Hoshiarpur district, our struggle will be intensified,” he warned.

After receiving the memorandum, MLA Dr Ishank Kumar stated, “I stand completely with the people of Hoshiarpur. So far, nothing has come to my notice indicating that any part of Hoshiarpur district will be separated to create the new district.”

Advertisement

Those present included advocates Navjinder Singh Bedi, RP Dhir, Gurbir Singh Chautala, Vikram Singh, Ranjit Kumar, BK Menon, PS Riar, Puneetinder Kang, Akasdeep Singh, Arvinder Agnihotri, Kartik, Abhinav Mahindru and other members of the legal fraternity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts