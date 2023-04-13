District Congress chief meets rain-hit farmers

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 12

District Congress president Ajay Mangupur today visited Fatehpur, Banah and Tajowal villages falling under the Balachaur sub-division of Nawanshahr to meet farmers who faced losses due to heavy rains and hailstorm recently.

While pointing out at the harm caused to the wheat crop due to bad weather, Mangupur said though two weeks had passed when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured the distressed farmers that the girdawari to assess the crop loss would be conducted promptly so that compensation could be immediately paid to them by Baisakhi, no official had visited these villages to conduct girdawari so far.

The farmers have contacted patwaris and sub-division and district-level officials concerned to get the girdawari done, but to no avail, alleged Mangupur, urging the CM not to rub salt on the wounds of the aggrieved farmers by making false statements assuring them of prompt relief.