District Congress in trouble over illegal shops on office premises

Jalandhar, October 12

Even as the Congress Bhawan recently remained in news for getting its power connection snapped after it failed to pay its dues to the PSPCL for over five years, the district headquarters of the Opposition party is also mired in a yet another litigation related to constructing shops illegally on its premises 35 years ago.

The matter pertains to inaction by the Municipal Corporation after the orders passed by the then Commissioner Vinay Bublani in June 2013 regarding the demolition of 12 illegal shops in Congress Bhawan. Complainant in the case, Manit Malhotra had moved a Contempt of Court petition on the matter in the District Courts in 2016, which is listed for consideration in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Kanwardeep Kaur Chahal for October 15.

The only respite for the District Congress Committee (DCC) so far is that the tenants in the shops have taken ad-interim injunction against it not to demolish any shop of any tenant. Ever since the matter got raked up about 10 years ago, several DCC chiefs have changed at the Congress Bhawan.

The issue pertains to the allotment of 1 kanal 8 marla and 40 square land in the Rajinder Nagar scheme of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to Congress Bhawan at a reserve price of Rs 16,915 in 1973-74. In January 2012, RTI activist and BJP leader Manit Malhotra had dug up the issue that the shops had come up illegally without taking the CLU and without getting plan for the same sanctioned. He sought a reply from the JIT, but could not get it and approached the High Court on the issue.

On August 23, 2012, the Punjab and Haryana Court had passed an order, telling the JIT Chairman to provide information on the matter in three months. Since the scheme had been handed over to the MC, the officials of the two departments kept on passing the buck. Finally, the MC staff got into action and passed order terming the shops to be illegal on June 10, 2013.