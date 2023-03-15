District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 14

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh today collected 15 samples of food items from different places in Hoshiarpur to provide adulteration-free food items to people in the district. He said adulteration would not be tolerated in the district at any cost and strict action would be taken against those playing with the health of residents under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The District Health Officer said today he had collected vegetables, linseed and tea leaves from Shri Krishna Das Madan Pal Sood Kariana Store and samples of loose Rajma, chana dal, black gram and desi ghee from Lala Booti Mal Shri Krishna Das Sood at Pahadi Katra.

Also samples of ghee, loose dough, tomato sauce and pizza from Domino’s Pizza City Centre, Hoshiarpur, and desi ghee, coffee, dates, mustard oil and milk powder from Vishal Mega Mart City Centre, Hoshiarpur, were collected. He said all these samples were sent to the Food Testing Laboratory, Kharar, for testing.

The DHO said according to the instructions of the State Food Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner a checking campaign would be constantly conducted in the district so that pure and clean food items could be provided to people. He said if any kind of negligence was found, strict action as per law would be taken.

He also urged people to remain alert to adulteration and report it to them if they come across any kind of stale or adulterated items being sold.

Dr Lakhvir Singh said registration or licence was mandatory for every small and big food business operators (FBOs). He said registration with an annual fee of Rs 100 was necessary for FBOs with annual sales of less than Rs 12 lakh, and for FBOs with annual sales of more than Rs 12 lakh, the annual licence was Rs 2,000. He appealed to the FBOs to abide by the rules to avoid any trouble.