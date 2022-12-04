District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

Jalandhar has got a sizable representation in the fresh adjustments made in the central and the state panels.

The central list of six leaders from Punjab which was announced on Friday had the names of two leaders from Jalandhar — Manoranjan Kalia as a special Invitee to the national executive and fresh joinee Jaiveer Shergill as national spokesperson.

The list of the new office-bearers of the state declared on Saturday had a good representation from Jalandhar with ex-Mayor Rakesh Rathour figuring on the top of the list of 11 state vice-presidents, Rajesh Bagha being taken as the state general secretary and Anil Sachar as state secretary. Besides, Rakesh Goel has been inducted in the social media team of the party.

Other than Bagha, Mohinder Bhagat is also an SC face of the party from Jalandhar to have figured as the spokesperson from Jalandhar. The spokespersons’ list also includes a recently inducted woman leader Nimisha Mehta from Hoshiarpur. She was earlier with the Congress. Sucha Ram Ladhar, who has been inducted in the SC Morcha, was also a prominent Dalit IAS officer having served for a long tenure in Jalandhar. Meenu Sethi, who has been picked to lead the Mahila Morcha of the party, is also from Hoshiarpur.

Even as the fresh appointments are being taken as the long-awaited adjustment of the Congress joinees in the party, there is a lot of heartburn at some levels for various reasons. Some party insiders are of the opinion that those leaders who have got their deposits forfeited in the recent elections too have been adjusted.