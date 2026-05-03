District Legal Services Authority visits ‘Unique Home’, reviews living conditions and adoption cases

District and Sessions Judge- cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar, Priya Sood visited ‘Unique Home’ on Saturday to assess the living conditions, care and overall well-being of the children residing there along with reviewing ongoing adoption proceedings.

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‘Unique Home’ is a child care institution functioning under the Juvenile Justice system, providing shelter, care, protection, education and rehabilitation support to girls who are either abandoned by their families or orphaned, ensuring their safety, dignity and holistic development under institutional care.

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Priya Sood was accompanied by Rahul Kumar, CJM cum Secretary, DLSA Jalandhar. The visit included a comprehensive review of living arrangements, educational facilities, health care and emotional well-being of the children.

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During the inspection, she interacted with 55 children residing at the home, reviewing their daily routines, health status and educational progress while also understanding their comfort level and needs within the institutional setup.

Sood and Rahul Kumar also reviewed 9 pending adoption cases, examining legal records and interacting with the children concerned to ensure transparent, timely and child centric adoption procedures. They stressed the need for expediting cases so children can be placed in permanent, secure family environments without delay.

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The team inspected the kitchen, dormitories, classrooms and recreational areas to ensure compliance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. It was noted that the children are being accommodated under orders of the Child Welfare Committee.

Addressing the management, Sood reiterated that the judiciary is committed to ensuring every child in institutional care receives a safe, nurturing and family like environment. She appreciated the efforts of the home administration while stressing strict adherence to child protection protocols.

Rahul Kumar added that DLSA continues to extend active legal support to ensure timely adoption and rehabilitation, preventing procedural delays in institutional care.

The visit concluded with an interaction with staff and caregivers on administrative and legal issues related to child welfare. Jagan Nath, Senior Assistant, DLSA Jalandhar, was also present.