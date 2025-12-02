District-Level Science Exhibition showcases students’ innovation at School of Eminence

The District Level Science Exhibition, which began on Saturday at the School of Eminence (SoE), Ladowali Road, has highlighted some of the finest scientific talent from across the district.

The second day of the event was held today at the SoE campus. On the inaugural day, working science models were presented by students from 17 blocks under the supervision of Principal-cum-Coordinator Yogesh Kumar. While middle school students showcased their models on day one, senior secondary school students presented their exhibits on day two. Higher secondary students will present their models on the final day of the exhibition on Tuesday.

Organised under the guidelines of the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab, as part of the National Innovation Campaign, the exhibition was inaugurated by District Education Officer (SEO) and National Awardee Dr Gurinderjit Kaur, Deputy District Education Officer (SEO) and State Awardee Rajiv Joshi and Nodal Officer Principal Sukhdev Lal Babbar.

Sharing details, Nodal Officer Babbar said competitions for the middle-class category were held on the first day, followed by senior class competitions today, while higher secondary students will participate tomorrow. Assistant Coordinator Haridarsan Singh said that over the two days, students presented models on sustainable agriculture, health and hygiene, waste management, mathematical modeling, green energy, emerging technologies, and water resource conservation.

Special guest Deputy DEO Rajiv Joshi encouraged students to actively participate in such events and praised the SoE staff for efficient management. He, along with Harjit Kumar Bawa, noted that working models help students understand scientific concepts in an engaging manner. Media in-charge Harjit Singh announced the results.

Results:

Sustainable Agriculture: Government Middle School Thabalke secured first place; Government Middle School Aujla came second; Government Senior Secondary School Guraya (boys) and Government Senior Secondary School Alampur Bakka shared third place.

Health and Hygiene: Government Senior Secondary School Dhadda won first place; School of Eminence Maqsuda secured second; Government High School Puranpur and Government Girls Senior Secondary School Samrai jointly stood third.

Waste Management: Government Girls Senior Secondary School Jandiala secured first place; Government Senior Secondary School Jamsher (boys) took second; Government Middle School Bahmani secured third.

Mathematical Modeling: Government High School Talwandi Bootian won first; Government Senior Secondary School Nurmahal took second; Government High School Butamandi placed third.

Green Energy: Government Senior Secondary School Nurpur won first place; Government Middle School Allowal secured second; Government High School Buta Mandi and Government Senior Secondary School Malsian jointly secured third.

Emerging Technology: Government Middle School Kanganiwal secured first; Government Senior Secondary School Pachranga placed second; Government Middle School Nawan Pind Jattan secured third.

Water Resource Conservation: Government Middle School Raipur Gujran won first place; Government Senior Secondary School Jandiala took second; Government Senior Secondary School Nurmahal secured third.

Deputy DEO Rajiv Joshi, Principal Sukhdev Lal Babbar, and Principal Yogesh Kumar honoured the winning students with certificates and medals. Joshi also extended best wishes to the district-level winners for the upcoming state-level competitions.

Judges included Headmaster Manish Chopra, Smita Gupta, Navjot, Prabhjot Kaur, Kulbir Singh, Mukta Mani, Paramjit Singh, Manish Kumar, Ankush Arora, Jasmine Gautam, Deepak Kumar, Kavita Gandhi, Rajesh Kumar and Ekta Sharma. Babbar added that all first-place winners from the district will now compete at the state level. Students from various schools, including Gurpreet Singh and Ravi Kumar, were present on the occasion.