District reports 29 cases of dengue in fortnight

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

With a rapid rise in dengue cases in the district, the number of patients suffering from the disease has gone up to 29 in fortnight. Until July end, the district had six dengue cases.

Till July 29, there was only one dengue case in the rural and five in the urban areas. At present, there are 18 patients in the urban and 11 in the rural areas.

The Health Department has been spraying larvicide and distributing chlorine tablets among residents of the district. However, with the district periphery and many villages still inundated, the authorities need to tread with caution to prevent rise in cases.

In all, 727 people have given samples for testing of dengue.

A total of 1,55,174 houses have been surveyed for dengue larvae. Door-to-door surveys were carried out at 2,111 houses today. Of this, 1,754 are in the rural and 357 in the urban areas.

A total of 789 dengue larvae have been found in the district (629 in the urban and 160 in the rural areas) so far. Today, 19 larvae were found (12 in the urban and seven in the rural areas).

Sixty-five challans and 87 notices have been issued by the MC teams to violators during the dengue prevention drives. Three notices and two challans were issued today. Notably, 54 patients from other districts have also tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar.

