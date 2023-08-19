District reports 29 cases of dengue in fortnight

Jalandhar, August 18
With a rapid rise in dengue cases in the district, the number of patients suffering from the disease has gone up to 29 in fortnight. Until July end, the district had six dengue cases.
Till July 29, there was only one dengue case in the rural and five in the urban areas. At present, there are 18 patients in the urban and 11 in the rural areas.
The Health Department has been spraying larvicide and distributing chlorine tablets among residents of the district. However, with the district periphery and many villages still inundated, the authorities need to tread with caution to prevent rise in cases.
In all, 727 people have given samples for testing of dengue.
A total of 1,55,174 houses have been surveyed for dengue larvae. Door-to-door surveys were carried out at 2,111 houses today. Of this, 1,754 are in the rural and 357 in the urban areas.
A total of 789 dengue larvae have been found in the district (629 in the urban and 160 in the rural areas) so far. Today, 19 larvae were found (12 in the urban and seven in the rural areas).
Sixty-five challans and 87 notices have been issued by the MC teams to violators during the dengue prevention drives. Three notices and two challans were issued today. Notably, 54 patients from other districts have also tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani