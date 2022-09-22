District sports competition from September 23

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

The Department of School Education, Punjab, would be organising the district-level sports competition for the boys of secondary schools from September 23 to 25.

Sports DM Daljit Singh said the contest would happen at Government Senior Secondary Smart School Bagpur; Government High School, Bhikhowal; Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Mahilpur; and at the Indoor Stadium, Hoshiarpur.

#Hoshiarpur