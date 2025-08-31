DT
PT
District yoga competition held in Hoshiarpur, winners honoured

District yoga competition held in Hoshiarpur, winners honoured

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
District Yoga Association President Tikshan Sood along with the winners at Yoga Ashram Narayan Nagar.
The District Yoga Association organised district-level yoga competitions for participants aged above 18 years at Yoga Ashram, Narayan Nagar. The winners were felicitated with medals by District Yoga Association President Tikshan Sood in a ceremony that celebrated discipline, wellness, and dedication to the practice of yoga.

In the men’s category for ages 18 to 21 years, Adipta Sarkar secured the first position, followed by Bharat in second place and Shivam Sharma in third. In the 21 to 25 years category, Vijay Kumar claimed the top spot while Sunil Kumar came in second. Varun Sharma emerged as the winner in the 35 to 45 years category, and Chandra Shekhar Gautam took first place in the above 45 years category.

Among women participants aged 18 to 21 years, Kranti won first place, Yoksha Khullar stood second, and Savita Kumari secured third. In the 25 to 30 years category, Anshika was declared the winner. Kavita Chaudhary won the 30 to 35 years category, followed by Reena Pramanik in second place and Harvinder Kaur in third. In the 35 to 45 years category, Shilpa took first place, Nisha came second, and Aarti third. Kavita was also the winner in the above 45 years category.

All winners were awarded medals in recognition of their performance and dedication. Speaking at the event, Shri Tikshan Sood highlighted the importance of yoga in maintaining mental stability, intellectual clarity, and physical health.

He remarked that children who practice yoga regularly tend to stay away from addiction and other social evils, embracing a Satvik lifestyle that promotes harmony and well-being.

