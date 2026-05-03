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Home / Jalandhar / Divisional Commissioner registers self in Census-2027

Divisional Commissioner registers self in Census-2027

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:14 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar Ramvir on Saturday completed his self-enumeration process under Census-2027 through the online portal se.census.gov.in.

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The Divisional Commissioner appealed to citizens to participate in the self-enumeration process, stating that the procedure is very simple. Through this digital initiative, common people can conveniently enter their census-related details online from home via the official portal.

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Emphasising the importance of providing accurate and timely information, Ramvir said that a strong database is essential for planning and development activities. He stated that reliable Census data is crucial for future planning of schools, hospitals, roads, welfare schemes, development policies and other infrastructure.

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He encouraged citizens to adopt this technology-based process and actively contribute to the Census. The Divisional Commissioner said that all residents should take advantage of this facility and contribute to the success of Census-2027.

Ramvir informed that the self-enumeration process for Census-2027 has started from April 30 and will continue till May 14. After this, enumerators will conduct door-to-door surveys from May 15 to June 13. On this occasion, Charge Officer-cum-Assistant Commissioner Vikrant Verma, Superintendent Ashok Wadhawan and other staff members were also present.

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