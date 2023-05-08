 Divisive politics vitiating atmosphere of state, says SAD president Sukhbir : The Tribune India

Divisive politics vitiating atmosphere of state, says SAD president Sukhbir

Seeks votes in favour of SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and others at a rally in Atta village near Goraya on Sunday.



Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 7

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said strengthening the SAD-BSP alliance by electing its joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi to the Lok Sabha from this seat would be the most appropriate homage to five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Atta village near Goraya in favour of Dr Sukhi, the SAD president said: “Badal saheb was worried about the manner in which divisive politics was spoiling the atmosphere in the state in his last days. He felt an attempt was being made to defame the Punjabis by terming them as separatists and imposing the National Security Act (NSA) on them. We must defeat such forces,” he said, while condemning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for colluding with the Central Government to defame Punjabis.

In a style reminiscent of the senior Badal, the SAD president said: “I have vowed to take Punjab ahead in the same manner. The entire party is also committed to this task. We will follow the pro-farmer and pro-poor policies of Badal saheb while standing firm on the principles of peace and communal harmony.”

He went on the relate how the former CM was the architect of modern-day Punjab and had ushered in development by creating the mandi system, which led to procurement of food grains, creating focal points, establishing thermal plants, four-lane expressways and airports.

“Badal saheb also made Punjab power surplus during his tenure and if we are facing power problems now, it is because both this government as well as the previous Congress government failed Punjabis by not generating additional power,” he said.

Speaking about SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, Sukhbir Badal said: “Dr Sukhi is a physician, besides being a prominent social activist. He has a proven track record of taking up people’s issues in the Vidhan Sabha. In direct contrast, both AAP and BJP candidates are turncoats while the Congress candidate’s family has done nothing for this constituency despite representing it for nine years.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and the SAD-BSP candidate also spoke on the occasion, flaying the Choudhary family for failing to register a single achievement to its credit in Jalandhar and condemning the AAP government for discriminating against the SC community.

The event also witnessed former AAP candidate from this constituency in 2017, Sarup Singh Kadhian, who got more than 35,000 votes, announcing his support to Dr Sukhi.

