Divya Menon wins national Youth Parliament, calls it defining moment for young voices

In a powerful display of intellect, articulation and constitutional understanding, Divya Menon from Hoshiarpur, emerged as the top winner in the final round of the Abhirup Yuva Sansad (National Youth Parliament), held at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai.

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The national-level event, organised by Yuvak Biradari (Bharat), brought together 28 finalists from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Participants engaged in structured and thought-provoking deliberations on two pressing themes: “Balancing Power: Rethinking Centre–State Relations” and “The Kartavya Vidhayak Bill, 2026.”

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For Divya Menon, the recognition marked the culmination of an intense and transformative journey. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “This platform gave me the confidence to voice my ideas with conviction. It was not just about competition, but about understanding the depth of our democratic framework.”

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The day began with a rigorous written examination on geopolitics, followed by the Youth Parliament session that saw participants divided into government and opposition benches. The debates were marked by sharp arguments, nuanced perspectives and a deep engagement with constitutional values.

“The discussions were incredibly enriching. Watching young minds debate issues like federalism and fundamental duties with such clarity was truly inspiring,” Menon noted. She added that the experience extended beyond the stage. “The interview round pushed us to think critically about the challenges India faces today. It made me reflect on my own role as a young citizen in shaping the nation’s future.”

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Winning the prestigious Yuva Bhushan Award, Menon described the moment as both humbling and motivating. “This honour is not just mine; it belongs to every young person who believes in the power of dialogue and democratic participation,” she said.

Currently practising law at the High Court in Chandigarh, Menon emphasised the need to expand such platforms to more regions. “Punjab has immense untapped youth potential. I sincerely hope to see similar initiatives reach our state, so more young people can engage meaningfully with democracy,” she added.

The Yuva Bhushan Awards also recognised Sarvesh Nayak from Titwala, Maharashtra, with the second prize and Madhu Singh from Dahisar, Mumbai, with the third prize. In addition, distinguished personalities including Rajnikant Shroff, Leeli Bhushan, Ghanshyam Dhokrat and Kiran Save were honoured for their contributions to public service.

The programme featured addresses by noted speakers including Narendra Jadhav on the Indian Constitution, Kumar Ketkar on the global scenario and Ram Chaddha on personality development. The proceedings were attended by an eminent jury and dignitaries from diverse fields, underscoring the significance of the initiative.

Observed on the occasion of Dandi Smriti Din, the event reinforced the importance of constitutional values, federal balance and responsible youth leadership. It concluded with a cultural presentation of the Punyatirtha Bharat Dance Ballet, involving 40 artistes.

Yuvak Biradari (Bharat), the organisation behind the initiative, has been a significant force in youth engagement and social development since 1974. Over the past year, the Abhirup Yuva Sansad has reached more than 5,000 young individuals through training sessions, mock parliaments and outreach programmes. The initiative continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing informed, articulate and responsible future leaders of the country.