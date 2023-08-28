Divyam Sachdeva, Samridhi claim singles titles

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Sunday felicitated the winners of the four-day Indian Oil Jalandhar District Badminton Championship held at the Raizada Hansraj Stadium. According to District Badminton Association secretary and former national player Ritin Khanna, Divyam Sachdeva won the men’s singles title and Samridhi won the women’s singles title. In the finals, Divyam defeated Madhav Kannaujiya and Samridhi defeated Manya Ralhan.

The DC urged the parents to encourage children in sports, saying it helps in the overall development of players. He stressed that sports must not be considered a wastage of time by the parents as it boosts the self-confidence of children by allowing them to mingle with all kinds of people and face tough situations while playing the game.

The DC said the Punjab government has announced a new sports policy recently that aims to build a sports environment in the state. Holding of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan has also given a great opportunity to the youth to exhibit their talent, he said. Former international player Satish Kohli was also honoured with the lifetime achievement award on the occasion.