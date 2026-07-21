Divyangjan assessment camps from August 3 to 7 in Kapurthala

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday said the Department of Social Security and Women & Child Development, Punjab, through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is set to organise five assessment camps at different locations across Kapurthala district under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme to provide free assistive devices to Divyang persons and senior citizens. The Deputy Commissioner said the camps would be held from 9 am to 4 pm at BDPO Office, Kapurthala, on August 3; BDPO Office, Sultanpur Lodhi, on August 4; BDPO Office, Dhilwan, on August 5; BDPO Office, Nadala, on August 6; and PWD Rest House, Phagwara, on August 7.

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He added that the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) would conduct registration and assessment of beneficiaries during these camps. Under the scheme, senior citizens will be eligible for free assistive devices worth up to Rs 15,000, while Divyang persons can receive devices worth up to Rs 22,500.

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The assistance includes artificial limbs, wheelchairs, tricycles, spectacles, hearing aids, walking sticks, Braille kits and other rehabilitation aids.

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He said the benefit of the scheme would be available only to those beneficiaries whose monthly income did not exceed Rs 22,500. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to bring their income certificate, Aadhaar card, passport-size photographs, and UDIC card, and reach the designated venues on time to avail maximum benefit from the camps. For any information or assistance, people could contact the district administration on the 01822-233777 helpline number, he added.