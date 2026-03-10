DT
PT
Divyangs say not allowed to meet CM in Adampur

Divyangs say not allowed to meet CM in Adampur

Also allege mistreatment by police

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:54 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann interacts with students at School of Eminence in Adampur, Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
The president of the Punjab Divyang Action Committee on Tuesday alleged that they were not allowed to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the Lok Milni programme held in Adampur and claimed they were mistreated by the police.

According to members, they had come from different districts of the state to submit a memorandum to the CM regarding issues concerning specially abled persons. However, they alleged that they were prevented from approaching the venue.

Responding to the allegations, Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh Virk denied that any mistreatment by cops.

“They were not mistreated at all. Why would anyone mistreat them? They just wanted to meet the Chief Minister and submit a memorandum. The police only asked them to wait and go in smaller numbers, but they did not agree and remained adamant. Because of this, they were not allowed to proceed,” Virk said.

Lakhvir Singh Saini, president of the Punjab Divyang Action Committee, said he and several other specially abled members had travelled from different districts to meet the CM.

“We had no intention of protest. We only wanted to meet the CM and give our memorandum. We were promised a pension of Rs 2,500 and wanted to ask when it would be implemented,” Saini said.

He added that the members were disappointed over the way they were handled. “It was sad to know that some of us were treated in that manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pawan Tinu, senior AAP leader from Adampur, said the police were only ensuring that the event proceeded smoothly.

“I came to know about the matter after the function that they wanted to meet the Chief Minister. I went to them and met them, listened to their concerns. I told them that if they had informed me earlier, I would have arranged a meeting with the CM,” Tinu said.

