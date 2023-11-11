 Diwali celebrated : The Tribune India

Students of MHR DAV Institute of Nursing present dance in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

MHR DAV Institute of Nursing

Jalandhar: Diwali was celebrated at MHR DAV Institute of Nursing with theme ‘Eco-friendly Diwali Fest 2023’. Diwali celebration was organised by students of MSc (nursing), BSc (nursing), post basic BSc (nursing), and GNM batches. The celebration was started by welcoming the guest Raman Arora (MLA Jalandhar Central) and Dr Veena Williams, principal of MHR DAV Institute of Nursing. Arora inaugurated the open gym at college campus. Students and teachers were full of joy and curiosity for celebrating Diwali function. Everyone looks gorgeous and enthusiastic in traditional Punjabi attire. Students showed their spiritual feelings on holy festival. Bhangra and Bollywood dances too were performed.

DAV College

DAV College organised ‘The Teaching Titans Reconnect’ Alumni Meet-2023 on the occasion of National Education Day. The event was specifically organised for principals and alumni teachers from various schools. Its purpose was to provide a platform for alumni to reunite, reminisce about their college days, and celebrate their achievements in the field of education. Principal Rajesh Kumar conveyed his greetings to the guests chartered accountants Sandeep Vijh and Vikram Vijh, principals from various schools and alumni of the institute through the digital message.

Nobel School

The Nobel School regularly conducts activities to promote the overall development of students. As part of this series, an inter-house chess competition was organised, involving students from Classes V to XII. The competition featured participants from four houses — Raman, Tagore, Teresa, and Sen. Students like Tanveer Kaur and Sparsh from Raman House, Jobanpreet Singh and Maulik from Tagore House, Ritika Singh and Parasdeep Singh from Teresa House, and Gursevak Singh and Jaskirat Singh from Sen House actively participated. The competition comprised three rounds, with the final round witnessing a fierce battle between Parasdeep Singh and Gursevak Singh, ultimately resulting in Parasdeep Singh emerging as the victor.

Special children at Pingalaghar in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

St. Soldier Group of Institutions

St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated Diwali with children of Pingalaghar. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra and Principal of St Soldier Inter College Manginder Singh were present on the occasion. Wishing happiness to children of Pingalaghar, Chopra distributed blankets, stationery, sweets and fruits among children.

Kamla Nehru School, Phagwara

Students of Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara, celebrated Diwali today. They gave a message of making the environment safe and clean by celebrating eco-friendly Diwali. They had brought some usable items, candles, diyas and sweets, etc. and visited Guru Nanak Old Age Home, Virk village, to distribute these items and shared the happiness with them. The headmistress, Jyoti Bhardwaj, wished everybody happy Diwali and requested to celebrate clean and green Diwali.

Students present bhangra at Innocent Hearts School in Jalandhar.

Innocent Hearts School

Ivy World School celebrated Diwali with a strong focus on spirituality and eco-consciousness. The festivities kicked off with a special morning assembly, where students were enlightened about the festival’s significance and the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices. The assembly also paid tribute to Goddess Lakshmi. A variety of engaging activities took place. Students actively participated in an ‘Inter-house rangoli-making’ competition, a lantern craft contest, card making, and a diya decoration competition, showcasing their creative talents. Cityscape was created from waste material to depict a city twinkling with Diwali lights. Sanjeev Chauhan, senior principal, graced the assembly with her presence and expressed her deep concern for the environment.

