Diwali exhibition at Virsa Vihar organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised ‘Diwali Extravaganza’ exhibition-cum-sale at Virsa Vihar, Jalandhar, on Saturday. Municipal Commissioner Devinder Singh inaugurated the event. The exhibition will be extended for one day.

The students prepared sweets and lamps, jewellery, suits, sarees, jute bags, towel sets, kurtis, table runners, gel candles, herbal soaps and various home decor items were on sale at the event. The city residents, including students from different colleges and schools of the city, visited the exhibition in large numbers.

The event was organised by the Departments of Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Fine Arts, Journalism and Mass Communication, Textile Design and Apparel Technology, Retail Management and Hospitality and Tourism.