Diwali lights up Phagwara, but traffic snarls & fires cast shadow

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across Phagwara and its surrounding areas, including Goraya, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Banga and Nawanshahr, with traditional fervour, enthusiasm and religious devotion.

Homes, commercial establishments, markets and prominent buildings were tastefully illuminated with colourful lights, lending a festive appearance to the towns. Temples and gurdwaras were also beautifully decorated, while thousands of devotees visited religious shrines throughout the day and evening to offer prayers and pay obeisance.

The festive spirit was evident across the region, with people exchanging greetings, distributing sweets and celebrating with their families. Markets witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, particularly during the evening hours, as residents made last-minute purchases of sweets, gifts, decorative items and other festive essentials. However, the celebrations also brought considerable inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians in several parts of Phagwara.

The situation in the congested bazaars was particularly difficult, as several shopkeepers allegedly extended their business premises beyond designated limits by setting up unauthorised encroachments on roads and footpaths. These encroachments reduced the available road space, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to move freely. The heavy festive rush further aggravated the situation, resulting in traffic snarls and prolonged congestion in several market areas.

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The deployment of traffic police personnel at busy intersections and market points also appeared inadequate to cope with the unusually heavy movement of shoppers and vehicles. The presence of personnel to regulate traffic and check unauthorised parking and encroachments was reportedly inadequate at several locations, leaving commuters to negotiate the congestion. The situation once again highlighted the need for better traffic management, adequate police deployment and stricter enforcement of regulations during major festivals.

Meanwhile, celebrations continued well into the night, with firecrackers being burst at several places even after midnight. The sound of crackers echoed across residential and commercial localities as residents continued celebrating beyond the customary evening hours.

Adding to the concerns, seven fire incidents were reported at different locations in and around Phagwara during the festive period. According to available information, fires broke out in paddy stubble in the villages of Bishanpura, Virka and Tanda Bhaganna. Other incidents involved fires in vacant plots near Valmiki Chowk, in Model Town and Hargobind Nagar. A fire was also reported in a room in village Mauli.

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The incidents highlighted the fire risks associated with the festive period, particularly amid the widespread use of firecrackers. However, the exact causes of the individual fires, the extent of property damage and details of any injuries were not immediately available.

Despite the traffic-related difficulties and fire incidents, Diwali remained an occasion of joy, religious devotion and community celebration.

Religious congregations were also organised at various gurdwaras and temples, including Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Noormahal, Dera Murad Shah and Dera Lal Badshah in Nakodar.

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The celebrations, however, also underscored the need for improved civic arrangements, effective traffic regulation, fire safety measures and greater public responsibility to ensure safer festivities during major occasions.