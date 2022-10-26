Diwali mela held at DAV College

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, Octpber 25

DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, organised a Diwali mela. Rangoli designing, diya and poster-making competitions were held to mark the festival. Riya and Sangita won the first prize in rangoli designing, Rimpi and Sonia bagged the second prize, Jasmine and Upasna got the third prize and Priyanka and Anchal got the appreciation prize.

In diya-making, Priyanka Kumari got the first prize, Shriya and Baljinder Kaur got the second prize, Spardha got bagged the third prize and Manisha got the appreciation prize. In poster making, Nisha Kumari won the first prize, Aman bagged the second prize, Amarjeet got the third prize and Lakhwinder got the appreciation prize. President Anoop Kumar, Secretary DL Anand and Director SS Sharma congratulated Principal Vidhi Bhalla for the success of the event.

#Diwali #Hoshiarpur