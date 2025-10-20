Diwali Spirit: Besan barfi, sweets served to flood-hit, volunteers

As Diwali lights sparkle across the country, flood-affected villages in Kapurthala district continue to struggle with the aftermath of devastation. Yet, amid the challenges, the spirit of service and community support is lighting up lives in the most heartfelt ways.

In Ahli Kalan, the local community has been working tirelessly to support both flood victims and volunteers through a continuous 24×7 langar. This Diwali eve, they prepared special besan barfi, distributing them not only to the affected villagers, but also to volunteers working relentlessly to plug the breach in the bundh.

“This was to lift the spirits of those who suffered and to show them that they have not been forgotten,” said Rashpal Singh, a volunteer who has been coordinating food preparation on-site. “We’ve been making jalebis, pakodas and sandwiches regularly. But today, we thought of besan barfi to bring some festive feeling to everyone here.”

A makeshift tent has been set up on the bundh, equipped with a tractor carrying essential supplies to prepare meals for workers and villagers alike. Volunteers say they have received unwavering support from good Samaritans, who have donated both money and materials to keep the langar running.

“The community effort is what’s keeping this place going,” Singh added. “Even though many have lost their homes and fields, we want them to know they’re not alone this Diwali.”

The region was left devastated following a major breach in the bundh in August, leading to widespread flooding. Heart-wrenching videos from that time showed panicked villagers watching their lands drown.