DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Diwali Spirit: Besan barfi, sweets served to flood-hit, volunteers

Diwali Spirit: Besan barfi, sweets served to flood-hit, volunteers

It's to lift spirit of those who suffered by floods: Farmers

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Sultanpur Lodhi, Updated At : 05:19 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Besan barfi being served on Diwali eve to volunteers and flood-affected people in Sultanpur Lodhi. A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

As Diwali lights sparkle across the country, flood-affected villages in Kapurthala district continue to struggle with the aftermath of devastation. Yet, amid the challenges, the spirit of service and community support is lighting up lives in the most heartfelt ways.

Advertisement

In Ahli Kalan, the local community has been working tirelessly to support both flood victims and volunteers through a continuous 24×7 langar. This Diwali eve, they prepared special besan barfi, distributing them not only to the affected villagers, but also to volunteers working relentlessly to plug the breach in the bundh.

Advertisement

“This was to lift the spirits of those who suffered and to show them that they have not been forgotten,” said Rashpal Singh, a volunteer who has been coordinating food preparation on-site. “We’ve been making jalebis, pakodas and sandwiches regularly. But today, we thought of besan barfi to bring some festive feeling to everyone here.”

Advertisement

A makeshift tent has been set up on the bundh, equipped with a tractor carrying essential supplies to prepare meals for workers and villagers alike. Volunteers say they have received unwavering support from good Samaritans, who have donated both money and materials to keep the langar running.

“The community effort is what’s keeping this place going,” Singh added. “Even though many have lost their homes and fields, we want them to know they’re not alone this Diwali.”

Advertisement

The region was left devastated following a major breach in the bundh in August, leading to widespread flooding. Heart-wrenching videos from that time showed panicked villagers watching their lands drown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts