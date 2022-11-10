DLSA, administration join hands to hold awareness camp

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 9

A district-level mega awareness-cum-services camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority on National Legal Awareness Day at Mount Carmel School, Kakkana, in collaboration with the district administration. The camp was started by the Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority, JS Khurmi. In this awareness camp, a large number of people took advantage of the schemes being run by different departments.

JS Khurmi inspected counters of different departments and encouraged the people to take advantage of the schemes being run by the departments. He said through this mega camp, the services of different departments were provided under one roof. He said the awareness campaign regarding providing free legal services in the district had been started from October 31 to November 13.

The CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi said 27 stalls were set up by 19 departments in this camp to provide services to the people on the spot. Around 3,000 people visited the camp and 1700 people got the services of different departments.