DLSA, administration join hands to hold awareness camp

Hoshiarpur, November 9
A district-level mega awareness-cum-services camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority on National Legal Awareness Day at Mount Carmel School, Kakkana, in collaboration with the district administration. The camp was started by the Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority, JS Khurmi. In this awareness camp, a large number of people took advantage of the schemes being run by different departments.
JS Khurmi inspected counters of different departments and encouraged the people to take advantage of the schemes being run by the departments. He said through this mega camp, the services of different departments were provided under one roof. He said the awareness campaign regarding providing free legal services in the district had been started from October 31 to November 13.
The CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi said 27 stalls were set up by 19 departments in this camp to provide services to the people on the spot. Around 3,000 people visited the camp and 1700 people got the services of different departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper