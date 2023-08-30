DLSA apprises senior citizens of their rights

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 29

A quarterly meeting of the district-level committee regarding the welfare of senior citizens and providing them with facilities was held in the meeting hall of the District Administrative Complex as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

The meeting was attended by Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, Assistant Commissioner (General) Vyom Bhardwaj, District Social Security Officer Manpreet Singh, and officials of different departments.

CJM Aparajita Joshi gave detailed information about the services provided by the DLSA to senior citizens and their legal rights. She highlighted about ‘Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act-2007’ and NALSA scheme, 2016. Apart from this, while speaking about the National Lok Adalat to be held on September 9, she said that pending and pre-litigative cases would be heard in it.

The Assistant Commissioner instructed the officials of different departments to solve the problems of senior citizens and their various works on an initiative basis. He also listened to the problems of senior citizens and assured that all their grievances would be resolved in a time-bound manner.

