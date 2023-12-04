DLSA for awareness on rights of special kids

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed at JSS Asha Kiran School with specially-abled children on Sunday. An awareness programme was organised and games held for the specially-abled children by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the guidance of its Chairman-cum-District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal. Around 80 specially-abled children participated in it. Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, spoke about their rights and counselled them about the concept of good touch and bad touch.

