DLSA holds awareness programme on child labour

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 15

Hoshiarpur DLSA (District Legal Services Authority) Secretary Aprajita Joshi on Wednesday organised an awareness programme on child labour for workers, staff and office bearers of the Vardhaman Spinning Mill. The laws against child labour in India, offences against children under Chapter 1X of the Juvenile Justice Act, free legal aid are some of the topics covered during the programme.

A separate awareness programme was organised at the Balbir Colony, in which local residents were sensitised about provisions of the child labour laws, the Right to Education Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.