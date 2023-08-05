DLSA holds flood relief camp

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 4

A legal services-cum-relief camp was organised for the flood affected people in Saila Khurd, under Garhshankar sub-division. The camp was held under the supervision of Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority and Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, who is also the DLSA secretary.

A vehicle loaded with grocery items, dry ration, stationery, notebooks, school bags, blankets, clothes etc was flagged off by the District and Sessions Judge from the New Judicial Court Complex. The aid was distributed to the residents of the affected village after collection from judicial officers and staff members of judicial courts. Additional District and Sessions Judges Jaswinder Sheemar, Anjana, Puneet Mohan Sharma, Palwinderjit Kaur, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Rupinder Singh and judicial staff members were present while flagging off the van.

CJM Aparajita Joshi said she had visited the area under tehsil Garhshankar to assess the requirements of people affected by floods. After proper assessment, a relief camp was organised today keeping in view the NALSA (Legal Services to Disaster Victims through Legal Services Authorities) Scheme, 2010. She also appealed to the people to come forward to help the needy. The CJM mentioned the toll-free helpline number of Punjab State Legal Services Authority, 1968, and DLSA contact number 01882-224114 for any query.

