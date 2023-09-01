DLSA holds rakhi-making contest

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 31

In keeping with the directives of District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal, who is also the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi visited the Observation Home, Place of Safety, Special Home and Ram Colony Camp.

As many as 49 children living in Observation Home and 23 in Special Home participated in it. Besides, children participating in the Punjab National Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute’s 15-day camp regarding refrigerator and air-conditioning were asked to learn properly for a better future.

#Hoshiarpur