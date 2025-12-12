DLSA holds rallies to create awareness against drug abuse

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, in collaboration with the Education Department, organised a series of awareness rallies and seminars under the “Youth Against Drugs” campaign.

The initiatives were conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Parmjeetpur (Sultanpur Lodhi), Government Senior Secondary School, Meharu (Phagwara), and Government Senior Secondary School, Nangal Lubana (Bhulath) under the guidance of Hirdejit Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Kapurthala.

Principals of respective schools welcomed the guests and extended their support to the campaign. The rallies began from school premises, moved through the surrounding villages, and concluded back at the schools, spreading a strong message against drug abuse. Awareness material was also distributed among students to reinforce the message.