Home / Jalandhar / DLSA holds rallies to create awareness against drug abuse

DLSA holds rallies to create awareness against drug abuse

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:44 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, in collaboration with the Education Department, organised a series of awareness rallies and seminars under the “Youth Against Drugs” campaign.

The initiatives were conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Parmjeetpur (Sultanpur Lodhi), Government Senior Secondary School, Meharu (Phagwara), and Government Senior Secondary School, Nangal Lubana (Bhulath) under the guidance of Hirdejit Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Kapurthala.

Principals of respective schools welcomed the guests and extended their support to the campaign. The rallies began from school premises, moved through the surrounding villages, and concluded back at the schools, spreading a strong message against drug abuse. Awareness material was also distributed among students to reinforce the message.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

