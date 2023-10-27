DLSA holds walkathon against drug abuse in Mukerian, Dasuya

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 26

Under the guidelines of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Dilbagh Singh Johal, walkathon rallies were taken out today against drug addiction and drug abuse in Mukerian and Dasuya sub-divisions.

The rallies were taken out under the leadership of CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Aparajita Joshi, from Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School in Mukerian and Darshan Academy in Dasuya.

Civil judges Amardeep Singh Bains and Parminder Kaur Bains also participated in the rallies in which the staff and students of both the educational institutions participated. The students ran a campaign against drugs and gave people the message to shun addiction.

Retainer lawyer Varun Walia, advocate Brij Bala, paralegal volunteer Neeta, principals Surjeet Kaur and Rasik and Pawan Kumar from the DLSA were present on the occasion.

#Hoshiarpur