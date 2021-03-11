DLSA listens to grievances of jail inmates

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 10

Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, visited Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, on Friday. During this she listened to the grievances of the detainees / prisoners. She informed them about the free legal aid and PLEA Bargaining, Section 265-A-265-L.

The registers of the Central Jail were checked, health information of the prisoners was obtained and the women prisoners in the jail were informed about the free legal aid and their rights and entitlements were discussed.

A female prisoner was accompanied by her no warrant child. The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority spoke to the child and asked Jail Superintendent Anurag Kumar Azad to take care of the child’s health. He was asked to inspect the drinking water in the jail, make arrangements for proper sanitation. Information was given about the Jail Lok Adalat / camp court to be set up on June 13 at Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to the undertrial detainees and prisoners.

District Legal Services Authority organised a seminar at Central Jail to promote PLEA Bargaining, Section 265-A-265-L.