DM bans use of drones near jail

Phagwara, July 29
District Magistrate Captain Karnail Singh has ordered a ban on use of any type of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and remote controlled microlight aircraft within a radius of 500 meter of the Central Jail, Kapurthala.
The orders state: “Drones near the Central Jail may be used by anti-social elements for carrying mobiles and weapons with an aim to help prisoners escape from jail.” The ban order will remain in force till September 23.
It has also been made clear that the order will not apply to drones used for security purposes by the police and the Army.
Besides, the DM has also ordered a ban on public display of weapons within the district. The ban will also be effective on display of weapons on social media. Prohibition will also apply to hate speech against any community.
