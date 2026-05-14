icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / ‘Do not need security,’ says AAP MLA Raman Arora amid row over bhajan event

‘Do not need security,’ says AAP MLA Raman Arora amid row over bhajan event

Arora’s remarks came after police cancelled a bhajan programme by singer Kanhaiya Mittal scheduled for Thursday at the Sai Dass School grounds

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:41 AM May 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aap MLA Raman Arora. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

Less than two weeks after his security cover was restored, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora announced on social media that he does not need police protection.

Advertisement

Posting on Facebook in Punjabi on Thursday morning, Arora wrote: “Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Bala Ji! I do not need the security of the police that is creating hurdles in the preachings of Bala Ji.”

Advertisement

Arora’s remarks came after police cancelled a bhajan programme by singer Kanhaiya Mittal scheduled for Thursday at the Sai Dass School grounds. The event was being organised by Kasht Niwaran Bala Ji Mandir, Sheikhan Bazaar, of which Arora is also a member. Like Mittal, Arora has also been a bhajan singer.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, police informed the organisers that the event would not be allowed due to security concerns following the recent blast in the city. They were also asked to remove tents, lights and other decorations from the venue.

The organisers opposed the decision and were joined by BJP leader and former MLA Sheetal Angural and Congress councillor Paramjot S Sherry Chadha, who staged a dharna demanding that the programme be allowed to go ahead.

Advertisement

The standoff between the organisers and the police appeared set to continue on Thursday morning, with temple followers, local leaders and members of the Hindu community gathering at the site and insisting that the event proceed as planned.

“We have reached the site and we will see how a religious programme is stopped by the police,” Angural said.

Sources, however, claimed that some of Arora’s rivals within the AAP did not want the programme to be held, as a large gathering could bolster his political standing. Arora did not respond to requests for comment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts