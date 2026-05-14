‘Do not need security,’ says AAP MLA Raman Arora amid row over bhajan event

Less than two weeks after his security cover was restored, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora announced on social media that he does not need police protection.

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Posting on Facebook in Punjabi on Thursday morning, Arora wrote: “Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Bala Ji! I do not need the security of the police that is creating hurdles in the preachings of Bala Ji.”

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Arora’s remarks came after police cancelled a bhajan programme by singer Kanhaiya Mittal scheduled for Thursday at the Sai Dass School grounds. The event was being organised by Kasht Niwaran Bala Ji Mandir, Sheikhan Bazaar, of which Arora is also a member. Like Mittal, Arora has also been a bhajan singer.

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On Wednesday night, police informed the organisers that the event would not be allowed due to security concerns following the recent blast in the city. They were also asked to remove tents, lights and other decorations from the venue.

The organisers opposed the decision and were joined by BJP leader and former MLA Sheetal Angural and Congress councillor Paramjot S Sherry Chadha, who staged a dharna demanding that the programme be allowed to go ahead.

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The standoff between the organisers and the police appeared set to continue on Thursday morning, with temple followers, local leaders and members of the Hindu community gathering at the site and insisting that the event proceed as planned.

“We have reached the site and we will see how a religious programme is stopped by the police,” Angural said.

Sources, however, claimed that some of Arora’s rivals within the AAP did not want the programme to be held, as a large gathering could bolster his political standing. Arora did not respond to requests for comment.