Doc on duty assaulted at Civil Hospital, probe on

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 8

Last night, a case of assault and misbehavior with a doctor working in the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, has come to the fore. Giving information, SMO in-charge Dr Swati said that the patient injured in a road accident near Bhunga was brought to the Civil Hospital here at around 12 in the midnight.

She said that treatment of the patient was being done by Dr Ram Deen, who was on duty in the emergency ward. During treatment, a relative who had come with the patient started hastily making a video on his mobile phone. When Dr Ram Deen objected to it, he started scuffling with the doctor and staff. He said that Model Town police station and higher officials have been informed in this regard. DSP City Palwinder Singh said on the complaint of senior officials of the Civil Hospital a case had been registered.

