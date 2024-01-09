Doc on duty assaulted at Civil Hospital, probe on

Hoshiarpur, January 8
Last night, a case of assault and misbehavior with a doctor working in the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, has come to the fore. Giving information, SMO in-charge Dr Swati said that the patient injured in a road accident near Bhunga was brought to the Civil Hospital here at around 12 in the midnight.
She said that treatment of the patient was being done by Dr Ram Deen, who was on duty in the emergency ward. During treatment, a relative who had come with the patient started hastily making a video on his mobile phone. When Dr Ram Deen objected to it, he started scuffling with the doctor and staff. He said that Model Town police station and higher officials have been informed in this regard. DSP City Palwinder Singh said on the complaint of senior officials of the Civil Hospital a case had been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...