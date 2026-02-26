DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Doctor killed in Hoshiarpur road accident

Doctor killed in Hoshiarpur road accident

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:50 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
A 34-year-old doctor lost his life in a road accident late last night on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar main road.

Dr Navreet Singh Mandial, son of former SMO and dental specialist Dr Jaswant Singh Mandial, died after his motorcycle reportedly went out of control and collided with an unidentified vehicle in front of a factory along the main road.

According to information, Dr Navreet had gone to his ancestral village Mandialan to look after agricultural work. Around 8:30 pm, while returning to his home in Hoshiarpur on his motorcycle, the accident occurred. He sustained serious injuries in the collision.

He was being rushed to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur in a critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The untimely death of Dr Navreet has sent a wave of grief across Hoshiarpur city and his native village Mandiala.

