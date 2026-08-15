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Home / Jalandhar / Doctor seriously injured in bus, car collision

Doctor seriously injured in bus, car collision

His son, who was travelling with him, also sustained minor injuries

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Garhshankar, Updated At : 03:28 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The ill-fated car that met an accident near Garhshankar.
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A doctor was seriously injured after his Creta car collided head-on with a Punjab Roadways bus near Golian village on the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road. His son, who was travelling with him, also sustained minor injuries.

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The injured doctor, identified as Dr Kuldeep Singh, was admitted to a private hospital in Nawanshahr, where he is undergoing treatment.

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According to information, Dr Kuldeep Singh was returning to his home in Garhshankar from Chintpurni after completing his duty. He was travelling in his Creta (PB-07-CM-1538) along with his son. He had reportedly been deployed at Chintpurni by the Punjab Government in view of the ongoing fair.

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When he reached near Golian village, his car collided with a Punjab Roadways bus (PB-06-BB-6258), which was travelling from Chandigarh towards Pathankot. The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged.

Dr Kuldeep Singh sustained serious injuries, while his son suffered minor injuries. With the help of local residents, the injured doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Nawanshahr. Following information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and took both vehicles into possession. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

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