Donation box stolen from Gugga Jahara Veer shrine, CCTV footage surfaces

Incidents of theft continue to be reported in the city, with an unidentified youth allegedly stealing a donation box containing offerings from the Gugga Jahara Veer shrine in the Khalwara Gate locality here.

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According to information available, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday night when a youth allegedly entered the shrine premises, removed the donation box kept there and fled from the spot with it. The theft came to light on Wednesday morning when devotees arrived at the shrine as part of their daily routine and found the donation box missing.

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Following the incident, CCTV footage installed at the shrine was examined, in which a youth could allegedly be seen removing the donation box and leaving the premises.

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The footage showed the suspect leaving the spot after allegedly carrying out the theft. Devotees and residents of the area have urged the police administration to examine the CCTV footage, identify the suspect and arrest him at the earliest.