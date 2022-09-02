Don't close rly crossing during Sodal mela: Residents to DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

Residents of the Ram Nagar area in Jalandhar have urged the district administration to not close the railway crossing of their area for three days during the Sodal mela.

They said, “Closures during the mela every year blocks the traffic movement of the area residents and cuts off their approach to other city areas.” In a letter to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, residents say the Railway Crossing No. S-62 situated in Ram Nagar on the Amritsar Railway lines is closed for three days during the Sodal mela every year, terming it a major problem for the area residents. They said this was being done for the past three years. Residents said this was the only major way for residents to travel to the railway station and industrial area.

In the letter, they said, “We have to face a lot of hardships when it is closed for three days. Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar have no other way to go to the city. If you want to prevent any untoward incident, then please depute maximum security for our safety and don’t allow cars and trolleys for these days.” Residents requested the DC to issue directions regarding the same.