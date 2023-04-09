Don't enter foreign countries illegally, US body advises youth

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), a US body, in a statement issued here today, issued an advisory to Punjabi youths who are leaving no stone unturned to enter any western country illegally in search of greener pastures.

NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said here today that there were hardships and wastage of money for entering developed countries as illegal immigrants. He said in the past one Paramjit Singh of Mohablipur village in Sultanpur Lodhi tehsil committed suicide in California after not being able to bear the hardships at his work place as well as daily life. His body was sent to his parents’ village.

Another Punjabi man in Australia, Ravinder Singh, in his 30s, locked himself in a shipping container room at a camp on Manus Island and started a blaze that engulfed two other rooms before being brought under control.

Chahal said: “Our boys from Punjab are trying their best to reach western countries by facing a lot of hardships. The fate of about 20 Punjabi boys is still not known who have gone missing while crossing the US Border from Mexico. A couple of days ago about eight members of an Indian family died while crossing the Canada-US Border.”