Don't insist on documents with physical signatures, depts told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

With the state government’s approval to issue certificates with digital signatures for 283 citizen services, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has issued instructions to all departments that approving authorities of government services shall use digital signatures to approve the digitally processed applications.

The applicants can get these digitally singed documents at their homes through email and WhatsApp. Apart from this, 93 services could be applied online from home without the need to visit the service centre, he added

The Deputy Commissioner said as per the notification issued by the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, authorities should not insist on production of documents bearing physical signatures or holograms or stamps where digitally signed documents had been provided. He said applicants would now be able to receive these certificates with signatures directly from Sewa Kendras on WhatsApp or email. The notification stipulated that as per the provisions of the Information Techonology Act, 2000, the digitally signed documents would be treated as equivalent to handwritten, signed, stamped and hologram-affixed documents. All such digitally signed documents shall have unique document ID, serial number, or QR (quick response) code.

Recently, Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had started the digitisation of the delivery of as many as 283 services, including caste, birth and death certificates, residence certificate, old age pension, marriage services, arms renewal, general caste certificate, non-encumbrance certificate, backward area certificate and other services.

