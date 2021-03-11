Don't leave home between 12-3 pm, people advised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

With the rising mercury in the region, instructions have been issued to people to take care of their health amid the unprecedented summer heat expected this year. Civil Surgeons of both Jalandhar and Kapurthala issued advisories in this regard today.

The Central Department of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, has also issued an advisory on the prevention of hot winds that blow in the north Indian region in summers. Giving information in this regard, Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Gurinderbir Kaur said a meeting of top officials of all states was convened last month in which it was feared that this time summers would be hotter than last year in view of which an advisory had been issued.

An important meeting of all programme officers was called by Gurinderbir Kaur. Addressing the meeting, the Civil Surgeon instructed the officials that drinking water should be provided at all government hospitals and fans and coolers should be in working condition. In case of power outage, the hospitals should have generator facility so that patients does not face any problems.

She said the patients visiting the hospital should be made aware of the summer advisory and also the ORS and other essential medicines should be available in the hospitals so that they could be provided to the patients in case of need.

She said exposure to high outdoor and indoor temperatures could cause illness.

All programme officers were directed to tell the people coming to the OPD to try not to leave the house between 12 noon and 3 pm. If you have to go out of the house for some important work, you should cover your head and drink water and take a bottle of water with you. Drink water every 20 minutes. Keep drinking water, lemonade, lassi and other liquids. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in diet.

The Civil Surgeon appealed to the public to take special care of the elderly and children as they were more prone to heat stroke in summers. Explaining symptoms of the heat stroke, Dr Gurinderbir Kaur said in case of heat stroke, there would be severe pain in muscles, restlessness and nervousness, shortness of breath or rapid heartbeat, feeling tightness and weakness in muscles and dehydration, etc. These were the main symptoms. A doctor should be contacted immediately in case anybody gets such symptoms.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Ranjit Ghotra said if the tempratures exceed 40°C, it causes a heat wave in the region. Exposure to such heat by a human being destabilises the temperature of the body and becomes a cause for heat-related health problems. He said the heat wave causes greater damages to newborn babies, pregnant women, people of over 65 years of age, physically ill people, etc. He advised all people to pay extra attention to their diet and eat green vegetables and fruits.

Take special care of elderly, kids: K’thala CS

