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Home / Jalandhar / Don’t mistake H1N1 for routine flu; early signs matter, says doc

Don’t mistake H1N1 for routine flu; early signs matter, says doc

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Dr Preeti Salhan
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H1N1 can begin like an ordinary seasonal viral infection but rapidly progress to pneumonia and breathing difficulties, especially among high-risk groups, says Dr Preeti Salhan, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar.

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Every year around this time, hospitals see the same pattern—high fever, body aches, sore throat and a cough that won’t go away. Most people assume it’s a routine seasonal viral infection, take an over-the-counter medicine and hope to get well at home. But a few days later, many are back at the hospital emergency room struggling to breathe. That second visit is often when the test comes back positive for H1N1 and by then, it’s no longer a simple flu.

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H1N1 (commonly known as swine flu) and formally designated as seasonal influenza A (H1N1)pdm09 by the National Centre for Disease Control behaves like a regular flu initially, but it can escalate far more rapidly. Doctors emphasise that the main danger isn’t just the virus itself, but it’s how ordinary it looks at first.

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Almost every patient I see with a serious case tells me the same thing. They thought it was nothing for the first two or three days. By the time patients develop breathlessness, the infection has already spread to the lungs. That initial delay often determines whether someone recovers comfortably at home or ends up needing oxygen support in a hospital bed.

Why this flu is  different from the others?

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H1N1 spreads like any other respiratory virus through cough, sneeze and touching contaminated surfaces. While a healthy adult might recover within a week like any standard viral fever, H1N1 can swiftly progress to viral pneumonia in vulnerable individuals.

Pregnancy alters both lung capacity and immune function, making H1N1 a serious medical concern for expectant mothers. Chronic conditions like diabetes, heart failure, asthma, or kidney disease put extra strain on the body. An H1N1 infection can cause blood sugar levels to spike and rapidly trigger acute flares of pre-existing illnesses.

Symptoms & when to seek immediate care

Fever and body aches during the first 24–48 hours are common flu symptoms and generally not a cause for panic. However, seek urgent medical attention if you or a loved one experience any of the following:

Shortness of breath or abnormally rapid breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Bluish tint on the lips or fingertips

Sudden dizziness, confusion or difficulty waking up

A sudden worsening of underlying health conditions

Who is most at risk?

You should exercise extra caution if you fall into any of these categories:

Pregnant women (at any trimester)

Children under 5 and adults aged 65 or older

Diabetics (even those with well-managed blood sugar)

Individuals with heart, lung or kidney disease

Anyone on immunosuppressive medications or long-term steroid therapy

Healthcare workers and individuals frequently in crowded public spaces

Prevention and early action can save lives

Get vaccinated: The annual seasonal flu shot is updated every year to target circulating H1N1 strains. It remains the most effective protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.

Seek early treatment: If prescribed by a doctor, antiviral drugs are most effective when started within the first 48 hours of symptom onset.

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