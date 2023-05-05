Don’t politicise issue, says Puri

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Union Minister Hardeep Puri said the scuffle between wrestlers and the Delhi Police last night during the protest was unfortunate and politicising the issue was regrettable.

The minister said this while addressing the media along with senior party leaders here today.

Puri said, “Anurag ji has already spoken about the issue. It is being addressed and FIRs have been filed against the person whom these wrestlers are agitating against. What happened last night is very unfortunate. Although I’m not clear what prompted it.”

“We are addressing the problem. However, if other parties turn the issue political, then it’s regrettable,” he added.

Speaking about the AAP government in the state, he said, “The situation of Punjab is a bit different from the country. Desh di rail (country’s rail) is on track because Modi ji has taken responsibility since May 2014. But it is sad that a country where so much progress is taking place, Punjab’s dabba (compartment) is derailed. It has a law and order problem, fiscal management problem and drug problem. In the past 13 months, the AAP government has proven to be a failure. It didn’t use the opportunity well.”

On the alliance with SAD, he said, “In the last (2022) elections people were fed up of the Congress and Akalis. There was never actual governance here, real issues were never addressed. People might ask us what we were doing. I admit we are also guilty. But we were junior partners. The decisions were being taken by them. Their intention was somewhere else.”

On the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll, “We are now strengthening the party at the booth level. With six days to go for the bypoll, I believe the result will be a turning point for the BJP. Not just for this year, but also for 2024 and 2027.”

On the Delhi liquor scam and Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s comment, he said, “I don’t know who the kingpin is. But if anyone is involved, they should be arrested. In schools and outside schools, there are thekas (liquor vends). They are playing with people’s lives.”