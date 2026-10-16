AAP Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora, while speaking on the Parvinder Singh Jhota murder on Friday, said the Central Government and the Home Minister “must not worsen the matter” and mustn’t “stoke political fires” on the issue, rather must support the Punjab government in maintaining law and order.

Arora said this in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration on Friday that the Centre would seek responses from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government on the Parvinder Singh Jhota murder and the recent death of Gulzar Singh in Dirba, who allegedly consumed poison.

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Addressing the media outside the state CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Jalandhar, in the wake of Jhota’s murder and responding to queries on the Home Minister’s comments, Aman Arora said, “I would request the Central Government and the Home Minister to kindly not worsen the issue and to support Punjab in maintaining law and order.”

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Responding to queries about the murder, Arora said, “The murder of the anti-drug activist is an unfortunate and painful incident that should not have happened. The loss of the youth can never be compensated for. However, I appeal to the family and the organisations supporting them to sit with the government and administration so that remedial steps can be taken. The fight to end drugs must be a collective effort of all people.”

On the accused Ashwini Kumar’s arms licence and the lack of action against him despite previous raids at his establishment, Arora said, “The government’s directions to the police are clear: no one should take the law into their own hands. We will ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future. Questions regarding the previous raids on the accused and his shop, and how he was still able to obtain an arms licence, should be directed to the local police and administration. The CM himself is monitoring the case. No stone will be left unturned to ensure justice for the family.”

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Responding to frequent attacks on activists in the state, Arora said, “In Punjab, action has been taken against 86,000-87,000 drug sellers, with 64,000-65,000 FIRs registered, and many have been jailed. We have formed 15,000 WDCs and VDCs to report such elements. However, a practical problem we face is that a few days after the police arrest an accused, someone from the village or town seeks bail for them, and they are released, as the law mandates bail in cases involving smaller quantities. This leads to unavoidable conflict. We need public support and cooperation from society to ensure action against these men.”