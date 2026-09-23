Door-to-door campaign by Chabbewal in Phagwara

MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Wednesday launched a door-to-door campaign under the banner ‘Mann De Munafe’ in Phagwara, reaching out to residents across various wards and interacting with them face-to-face.

During the interactions, Dr Chabbewal highlighted the government’s initiatives and development works undertaken since 2022, covering sectors, including health, education, roads, social security, sports, rural infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation and employment.

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He said under the campaign, the government was taking its four-and-a-half-year report card directly to people’s homes. Highlighting the financial benefits of the government’s work, he said every family was receiving an annual benefit of Rs 1.82 lakh through initiatives, including free electricity, healthcare, education and Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.

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Highlighting the electricity relief being provided to domestic consumers, Dr Chabbewal said under the provision of 300 units of free electricity per month, more than 90 per cent of domestic consumers were receiving zero electricity bills.

He also highlighted the government’s financial assistance initiatives for women, stating that eligible women under the general category were being provided Rs 1,000 per month, while eligible SC women were receiving Rs 1,500 per month, besides the provision of free bus travel facilities for women.