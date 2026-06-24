Door-to-door survey for electoral roll revision from today

The door-to-door verification of voters under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is set to begin from Thursday.

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The exercise will continue till July 24, during which booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit each household to collect information.

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Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia told the media that the BLOs would carry pre-printed enumeration forms containing voter details.

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The forms contain the BLO’s name and contact number.

Jalandhar has around 16.4 lakh voters, of whom nearly 82 per cent have already been mapped.

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Walia said every BLO would visit each household thrice.

An adult can fill the form on behalf of other family members. If no one is present during the visit, a slip containing details of the visit and contact information will be left at the residence.

The BLOs will assist residents in filling the forms and guide them regarding document requirements.

Two signed copies of the form will be prepared, with one retained by the voter and the other submitted to the BLO.

Only voters who submit the enumeration forms will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 3.

Those who fail to do so will be placed in the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) category. They can subsequently seek inclusion by furnishing the required documents.

Claims and objections can be filed from August 3 to September 2, while their disposal will continue till September 28.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 1.

Explaining the verification process, Walia said voters whose records had been matched with the 2003 electoral roll are classified as “mapped”, while those whose records could not be traced are categorised as “unmapped”.

Cases where details in the current and 2003 rolls do not match are being flagged as “voter anomalies” by Election Commission’s software.

The Election Commission has identified nine categories of anomalies, including unusual age gaps between voters and parents or grandparents, mismatched age details across rolls, different parent names or relationship types, and cases where a voter is linked to a father in one roll and a husband in another.

Such voters, whose details have been flagged as discrepancies by the Election Commission software, can still be a part of electoral roll after producing the required supporting documents during the BLO visit.

The district has activated voter helpline 1950 from 8 am to 8 pm throughout the week to address voter concerns.

Grievance redressal cells have also been set up at the constituency level, with complaints to be resolved within 48 hours.