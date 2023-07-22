Door-to-door survey for revision of voters' list begins in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 21

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh has said that a door-to-door survey will be conducted by the BLOs (Booth Level Officers) from July 21 to August 21 to prepare error-free voter lists as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Voters will be able to submit their claims and objections by November 30. Besides, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) will be conducted from October 17 to November 30 to make people aware, especially the youth, about the importance of voting.

He said that the claims and objections filed by the voters will be settled from October 17 to December 24, followed by the publication of a draft voter list on December 28-29.The final voter list will be published on January 5, 2024.

The District Election Officer urged the youth who have attained the age of 18 years or above to register themselves as voters.

