The final day of the successful National Theatre Festival - YUVAA Rang Utsav, organised by YUVAA Theatre in the city, witnessed a full house of theatre enthusiasts for the much-anticipated new YUVAA Theatre production, Dost Dost Na Raha.

Based on the French play "Art" by Yasmin Raza, the production was adapted and directed by Dr Ankur Sharma. The play uses a seemingly trivial argument-one friend purchasing an exorbitantly expensive all-white painting-as a catalyst to reveal the deep-seated tensions, power struggles, and vulnerabilities within a long-standing male friendship among three friends.

While centered on modern art, the play goes beyond art criticism, exploring the subjective nature of value, perception, and tolerance. These philosophical questions are presented in an engaging, non-academic manner, making them accessible to a wide audience. The relatable depiction of human relationships and the limits of truth resonated strongly with viewers.

The show, which marked the conclusion of the month-long theatre festival, featured impressive performances by Ankur Sharma, Jeevan Dogra, and Chahat Bawa as the three male protagonists. Pardeep designed the music, while Vishesh and Mohini served as production managers.