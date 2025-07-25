Down ceiling collapses at MC office, woman hurt

A portion of the down ceiling at the Municipal Corporation (MC) office collapsed Thursday morning. The incident took place at the citizen facilitation centre of the MC.

As per reports , a woman employee working at the centre sustained head injuries when a section of the ceiling gave way. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was stated to be stable. Fortunately, no other employee was present in the cabin at the time the incident.

As per information, employees had earlier written to the system manager of the Municipal Corporation, highlighting the poor condition of the down ceiling and that it could collapse anytime. The letter was reportedly written a few months ago, still no action was taken.

City residents have termed the incident frightening. "If the government offices will be in such a bad condition, how can we expect anything good from the staff for us," Ravneet Kaur, a resident of Model Town said.

This is not the first such incident. In a similar case last year, the false ceiling of the Tehbazari wing of the same building had also collapsed. At that time, eight employees were present in the room, having lunch. Fortunately, no injuries were reported then.

Officials had claimed that repair work on the ceiling had been carried out just a year ago. “The moment the ceiling fell, we all rushed out,” an official had said at the time.

The recurrence of such incidents raises serious questions about the quality of maintenance and the structural safety of civic buildings.

